Gunmen kill police officer at Rivers checkpoint

Gunmen on Friday shot dead a police officer at a checkpoint along the East-West Road in Rivers State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday the deceased was one of the police operatives recently deployed to the Emohua local government area of the state.

He added that another person was hit by a stray bullet during the encounter.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

She said the rifle of the deceased officer had been retrieved, adding that the operatives are on the trail of the criminals.

