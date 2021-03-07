Police moves suspected kidnapper, Wakili to hospital over ‘frail health’ | Ripples Nigeria

Police said on Sunday evening the suspected notorious kidnapper, Iskilu Wakili, who was arrested by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Oyo State has been moved to the hospital over his frail health.

Men of the OPC had on Sunday morning arrested Wakili alongside three others at Kajola, Ibarapa North local government area of the state.

The house of the suspect, who has been fingered in the numerous abductions and killings in the area, was also razed by the group.

The spokesman of the state police command, Fadeyi Olugbenga, disclosed this in a statement titled: “Oyo police assures of diligent prosecution of suspected criminals,” in Ibadan.

The statement read: “The Oyo State Police Command would like to inform the general public that at about 0900 hrs of date (7th March 2021), information was received that a group of persons, (later found out to be members of the Odua Peoples Congress- OPC), had invaded the Kajola community in the Ibarapa axis of the state.

“The invasion was reportedly aimed at arresting one Wakili, a Fulani by tribe, who is alleged to be the sponsor and mastermind of various criminal attacks against the people/farmers of Yoruba origin in the community.

“The state Commissioner of Police has quickly moved into action and preliminary findings revealed that some OPC members went to the Kajola community in Ibarapa North Local government Area of Oyo State.

“While there, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female (the identity of who is yet to be ascertained) was burnt in the fire and Wakili (about 75 years old and blind) with two other persons were picked up.

“The three of them are presently in the custody of the Police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the hospital.”

