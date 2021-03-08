Police arrests scores of gays in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police arrests scores of gays in Anambra
An undisclosed number of suspected gays were on Sunday, arrested by the police in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.
It was learnt that the suspected gays were having a party in a hotel in the area.
It was also gathered that after trouble ensued at the party, a tip-off attracted the policemen from Ukpo Police Division in the state, who stormed the hotel and arrested scores of them.
Confirming the incident, a police source said, “The officers arrested an undisclosed number of them, mostly men of different age brackets.”
READ ALSO: Police moves suspected kidnapper, Wakili to hospital over ‘frail health’
Also, an indigene of the community, who spoke under anonymity, corroborated the police source, “The gays were holding a party at the facility when trouble ensued, leading to the invitation of policemen from the Ukpo Police Division.
“The suspects attempted fleeing in all directions when the policemen arrived, leading to the destruction of ceilings and other items in the hotel.
“The suspects were taken to the command’s anti-cult office in Ukpo for investigation.”
However, when the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, was contacted to get more information about the incident, he said the report had not been brought to his knowledge.
By Emmanuella Ibe…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election
Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...
Man City’s 21-game winning run ended in derby; Liverpool suffer sixth straight home loss
Manchester City saw their 21-game winning run ended by city rivals, Manchester United following a 2-0 defeat in the Premier...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers win Scottish Premiership title for first time in 10yrs
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped Rangers emerge champions of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...