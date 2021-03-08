Police arrests scores of gays in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

An undisclosed number of suspected gays were on Sunday, arrested by the police in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that the suspected gays were having a party in a hotel in the area.

It was also gathered that after trouble ensued at the party, a tip-off attracted the policemen from Ukpo Police Division in the state, who stormed the hotel and arrested scores of them.

Confirming the incident, a police source said, “The officers arrested an undisclosed number of them, mostly men of different age brackets.”

Also, an indigene of the community, who spoke under anonymity, corroborated the police source, “The gays were holding a party at the facility when trouble ensued, leading to the invitation of policemen from the Ukpo Police Division.

“The suspects attempted fleeing in all directions when the policemen arrived, leading to the destruction of ceilings and other items in the hotel.

“The suspects were taken to the command’s anti-cult office in Ukpo for investigation.”

However, when the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, was contacted to get more information about the incident, he said the report had not been brought to his knowledge.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

