Tinubu approves return of NEMA, Hajj Commission to VP’s office

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Olusola Abiola, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the president also approved the return of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the office.

The decision, according to him, was in line with the various Acts establishing the agencies.

Abiola was however silent on the period the NEMA and NAHCON were moved away from the Vice President’s office.

He added that Tinubu equally approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that would work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.

