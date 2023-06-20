Gov Sani appoints ex-Kaduna commissioner, Aruwan as KCTA administrator

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has appointed the former commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, as the Administrator of the state’s capital territory authority (KCTA).

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Uba-Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The statement read: “A graduate of Mass Communication, he (Aruwan) has over a decade of experience in the media before joining the public service in 2015.

“He has an extensive experience and knowledge in crisis management and governance, having played a critical role in the peace and security drive of Kaduna State Government and the campaign against terrorism and banditry in Northern Nigeria.

“The Governor urged Mr. Samuel Aruwan to deploy his innovative and creative skills as well as his deep knowledge of management and governance to take the agency to higher heights.

“He wished the new appointee God’s guidance in his new assignment.”

