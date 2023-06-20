News
Nigerian govt clarifies NDLEA, NAFDAC boards exempted from agencies, others dissolution
The Federal Government said on Tuesday boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were not among those dissolved by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.
The Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja.
President on Monday night dissolved the boards of dissolved governing boards of all the Federal Government’s parastatals and agencies in the country.
He also directed the chief executive officers of the affected agencies to refer matters requiring the attention of their boards to his office through the permanent secretaries in their various ministries.
READ ALSO: Tinubu approves return of NEMA, Hajj Commission to VP’s office
The statement read: “Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-owned Companies.
“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...