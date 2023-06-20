Nigerian govt clarifies NDLEA, NAFDAC boards exempted from agencies, others dissolution

The Federal Government said on Tuesday boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were not among those dissolved by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja.

President on Monday night dissolved the boards of dissolved governing boards of all the Federal Government’s parastatals and agencies in the country.

He also directed the chief executive officers of the affected agencies to refer matters requiring the attention of their boards to his office through the permanent secretaries in their various ministries.

READ ALSO: Tinubu approves return of NEMA, Hajj Commission to VP’s office

The statement read: “Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-owned Companies.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution.”

