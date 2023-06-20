Nigerian govt sets July 15 deadline for reopening of Apogbon, Eko Bridges

The Federal Government on Tuesday set the July 15 deadline for the completion of repair works on the Eko and Apongbon bridges in Lagos.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with the contractors handling the project, Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Limited.

She said the firm gave expert advice on the need to complete some critical aspects of the bridges.

The controller stressed that there were some underlying repairs that must be completed before re-opening to ensure the durability of the infrastructure.

Kesha said: “We had an extensive meeting today, so we all agreed that we will open the two bridges finally mid-July.

“There are some underlying works that are better for us to finish once and for all, than to open it (bridges) then after a few months we now say that we still want to jerk them.

“We are aware of the discomfort the motoring public is going through at the moment but they should just bear with Federal Government.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the contractor finishes on or before July 15.”

The federal government ordered the closure of the bridges after they were gutted by fire in 2022.

The Apongbon Bridge was destroyed by fire in March 2022 and efforts to complete it in December suffered a setback after another fire incident affected the Ijora Olopa section of the Eko Bridge on November 4.

