News
Nigerian govt sets July 15 deadline for reopening of Apogbon, Eko Bridges
The Federal Government on Tuesday set the July 15 deadline for the completion of repair works on the Eko and Apongbon bridges in Lagos.
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with the contractors handling the project, Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Limited.
She said the firm gave expert advice on the need to complete some critical aspects of the bridges.
The controller stressed that there were some underlying repairs that must be completed before re-opening to ensure the durability of the infrastructure.
Kesha said: “We had an extensive meeting today, so we all agreed that we will open the two bridges finally mid-July.
READ ALSO: No going back on eviction of traders at Apogbon under bridge – Sanwo-Olu
“There are some underlying works that are better for us to finish once and for all, than to open it (bridges) then after a few months we now say that we still want to jerk them.
“We are aware of the discomfort the motoring public is going through at the moment but they should just bear with Federal Government.
“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the contractor finishes on or before July 15.”
The federal government ordered the closure of the bridges after they were gutted by fire in 2022.
The Apongbon Bridge was destroyed by fire in March 2022 and efforts to complete it in December suffered a setback after another fire incident affected the Ijora Olopa section of the Eko Bridge on November 4.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...