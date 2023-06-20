News
Gov Muftwang appoints 5 new permanent secretaries in Plateau
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the state.
The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.
Mutfwang said that the appointment was to enhance the state civil service for effective service delivery.
READ ALSO: Middle-Belt group petitions Tinubu, Gov Mutfwang, DSS over killing of 276 persons in Plateau
The new permanent secretaries are – Helen Chundusu, Roseline Dakwar, Joel Tahvan, Nanman Kparbong, and Aishatu Saleh.
The governor recently nullified the appointment of permanent secretaries made by his predecessor, Simon Lalong, between January and May, and directed the affected persons to revert to their former positions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...