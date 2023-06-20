Gov Muftwang appoints 5 new permanent secretaries in Plateau

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the state.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Mutfwang said that the appointment was to enhance the state civil service for effective service delivery.

The new permanent secretaries are – Helen Chundusu, Roseline Dakwar, Joel Tahvan, Nanman Kparbong, and Aishatu Saleh.

The governor recently nullified the appointment of permanent secretaries made by his predecessor, Simon Lalong, between January and May, and directed the affected persons to revert to their former positions.

