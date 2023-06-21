Sowore reveals campaign expenses, urges other presidential candidates to do same

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has made available a summary of his party’s election campaign costs.

He also charged the other presidential contenders to disclose the sources of their campaign funds and expenditures in a statement released by the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC) on Tuesday.

“In line with the best campaign practice and the spirit of accountability as we hold dear in the African Action Congress (AAC), the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC) has released the final breakdown of the 2023 presidential election campaign donations, sources of funding and expenditure,” the statement reads.

“Recall that the committee gave monthly updates during the campaign and this is not the first time the committee will be releasing a breakdown such as this.

“In 2019, the AAC candidate also released a complete breakdown of campaign expenses, the first recorded in the history of electioneering campaign in Nigeria’s history.

“The Sowore presidential campaign organisation, then in a novel manner released detailed accounts of money received and spent, which was published on major dailies in the country.”

SPAC disclosed that the AAC candidate raised almost N40 million for the campaign, while also receiving N38 million in donations and contributing N1.8 million of his own money.

See Infographics:

