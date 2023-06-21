If not for the British, I’ll still be selling Igbos, just like my father sold them —Asari-Dokubo

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta mitant, has taken aim at the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for labelling him a political thug and bunker-dwelling terrorist.

Asari-Dokubo in a video that has surfaced online was heard speaking of the Igbo people as slaves who would have continued to be sold if it weren’t for the British government’s involvement in a social media post on Tuesday night.

“The Igbo people do not know their roots. They don’t have respect for who bought their father. You think every Kalabari man is a Kalabari man.

“See how the Igbo people are dying. They keep saying that I have run away. Look at me; I’m here,” he said.

He said, “if not for the British I would have continued to sell you, like my father sold you”.

Dokubo, while displaying an AK-47 rifle in the video, added that the Igbo people are just seeking attention.

The ex militant had recently drawn the ire of IPOB when he claimed Nnamdi Kanu was a criminal who caused the crises that resulted from the nationwide #EndSARS protests and should therefore face the consequences during a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He had added, “His release would fuel impunity; during #EndSARS, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of #EndSARS. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

Responding, IPOB lambasted Dokubo for seeking the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

While speaking on Friday after visiting President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock, Dokubo asked the federal government not to release Kanu, leader of IPOB.

Kanu has been in detention on terrorism charges since he was brought back from Kenya on June 19, 2021.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said those using Kanu’s “illegal detention to look for oil guard contract” in Aso Rock should be guided in their utterances.

