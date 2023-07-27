IPOB warns Dokubo to keep his ‘army’ away from South-East

Outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has issued a stern warning to former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, to keep his newly formed militia group away from the South-East or face the dire consequences.

In a statement issued on Thursday IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group accused Dokubo of trying to use the militia to infiltrate the South-East region and perpetrate crimes that would be pinned on its members.

IPOB further alleged that the militia group formed by Asari was amongst the group causing mayhem in the South East region as his first agenda was to make “peaceful Biafra agitation look violent before the international community and secondly to create an unsafe environment in order to discourage Nigerians from the South East from bringing their investment home.”

“The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to draw the attention of our people to what is happening and what is about to happen,” the statement said.

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria media and Igbo political leaders are mute over the formation of militia headed by Alhaji Asari Dokubo.

“The militia is among the groups causing mayhem that is sweeping across Igbo land. When IPoB launched Eastern Security Network, ESN, in December 2020 to protect our bushes and forests from terrorists, the Nigeria media and some Igbo politicians were against our self-defense project.

“Most of our people did not foresee what we saw then but were deceived to downgrade the danger facing our region from herdsmen with connivance of Nigeria security agents.

“But today, ESN has managed to secure our bushes and forests for our people to go back to farms, which was hitherto impossible due to Fulani massacring activities.

“Currently, Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo, are confronted with threats from the militia group. Unfortunately, some prominent Igbo men and women are behaving as if they are not aware of the dangers ahead.

“The ongoing insecurity in our region are masterminded by the fifth columnists and their militias. Their agenda are; first to make peaceful Biafra agitation look violent before the international community.

“Their second agenda is to create an unsafe environment in order to discourage our people from bringing their investment home even as they are being victimized in Nigeria,” the statement added.

