FRSC, Customs to integrate national vehicle information database

In a bid to take steps in enhancing national security and curbing revenue loss, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have commenced an intensive vehicle database integration of the two government agencies.

The collaboration was effected during the official visit of the Acting Comptroller General of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi to the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, at the FRSC national headquarters on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly singed by the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem and the Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada.

Read also: Court rejects DSS’ suit to detain Emefiele for two more weeks

Speaking during the visit, the acting NCS CG emphasised on Customs’ renewed commitment towards working together with the Corps in the area of human resource development, information and communication technology, as well as sports.

Adeniyi further stated that among others, that a handshake and effective consolidation of existing vehicle information in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database domiciled with the FRSC and vehicle database of the NCS will curb vehicle smuggling, improve revenue generation and enhance national security.

In his response, the Corps Marshal applauded the initiative, adding that the handshake and data sharing would not only strengthen the bond between the two agencies but also positively impact the fight against the smuggling of vehicles.

Speaking further, Dauda Biu said the collaboration will also entrench ease of doing business as it will make tracking of vehicles without customs duty certificate very easy for the Corps at the point of registration.

He beckoned on CG Bashir Adewale to make enforcement of restriction of importation of vehicles whose ages are at the point of importation, above the specified legal age limit one of his key priorities.

Biu, while decrying the dangers of using fairly used tyres, also called for enhanced enforcement of the ban on the importation of deadly tyres into the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now