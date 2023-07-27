‘Your planned strike is illegal’, Nigerian govt warns labour

The Federal Government has told the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that its planned nationwide strike is illegal, as it has been legally restrained from embarking on the planned action nationwide against the hike in the price of petrol and the high cost of living in the country.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the NLC, on Wednesday, gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all what it called anti-poor and insensitive policies or face a nationwide industrial action.

Reacting to the ultimatum, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, B.E Jedy-Agba, in a statement on Wednesday, said the union was restrained by the order of the national industrial court from embarking on any strike regarding the removal of petrol subsidy.

According to her, the court had on June 5 granted an injunctive order restraining the NLC and Trade Union Congress “from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending motion on notice”.

Read also: Labour insists on August 2 strike, protests after meeting with Nigerian govt

Jedy-Agba, however, advised the union to explore other means of negotiations with the Federal Government rather than “resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court”.

The statement reads in part: “It is noted that the issues (removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in the cost of living, etc) which precipitated the above court action are the very same issues over which NLC has now issued another strike notice

“The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana, SAN. It is therefore our minimum expectation that the NLC will allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court.

“We note with dismay that this latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain which the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC president against the court.

“Aside from the above legal inhibition against any strike action of any nature, we also note that both the federal and state governments are engaging with stakeholders to cushion the collateral effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and increment in fuel price.

“It would be a great act of service to Nigerian workers and the nation’s economy for NLC to explore negotiations rather than embark on any strike action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now