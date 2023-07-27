Lagos govt splits education ministry, renames MDAs

The Lagos State government has broken the Ministry of Education into two and renamed one other for effective service delivery in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who announced this in a circular on Thursday in Lagos, said the Ministry of Education would now be known as the Ministry of Basic Education.

He added that the Office of the Special Adviser on Education has now been upgraded to the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs has been renamed the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development.

The Office of Civic Engagement; and the Central Internal Audit Department were also affected by the development.

While the Office of Civic Engagement has been divided into Office of Civic Engagement and Political and Legislative Bureau, the Central Internal Audit Department was upgraded to Office of Internal Audit.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akoshile as chief press secretary

According to Muri-Okunola, the Ministry of Basic Education will henceforth formulate policy on matters relating to education, including supervision of pre-primary and primary education in the state.

He said: “The ministry will be responsible for the approval, regulation and monitoring of private, pre-primary, primary, post-primary, vocational and technical institutions; among other responsibilities.

“The Office of the Special Adviser on Education has now become a full-fledged Ministry, known as the “Ministry of Tertiary Education.

“The Ministry of Tertiary Education will be responsible for the supervision, monitoring and investigation of tertiary education matters, among other responsibilities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now