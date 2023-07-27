Gov Aliyu forwards names of 16 commissioner nominees to Sokoto Assembly

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has forwarded a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter the governor addressed to the lawmakers and read by the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Tukur Bala, at the plenary on Thursday in Sokoto.

He said the nomination of the 16 persons followed due consultations in line with relevant procedures in the Public Service Regulations.

Aliyu said: “The nominations being the first batch followed the need to constitute the state Executive Council as enshrined in the public service rules.

“This is as well as other processes as required by the law pertaining to such appointment.”

The speaker, thereafter, informed the lawmakers that a committee of the whole House would screen the nominees on August 2 and 3 respectively.

The nominees are – Tukur Alkali, Bala Kokani, Aminu Abdullahi, Mohammed Shagari, Nasiru Aliyu, Ya’u Danda and Yusuf Maccido.

Others are – Jamilu Gosta, Bashar Umar, Dr Jabir Mai-Hulla, Balarabe Kadadi, Isa Tambagarka, Aliyu Tureta, Hadiza Shagari, Asabe Balarabe and Bello Wamakko.

