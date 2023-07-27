Tinubu solely responsible for my nomination as minister – Umahi

The Senator representing Ebonyi South, Dave Umahi, said on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu was solely responsible for his nomination as a minister from the state.

Umahi stated this in a chat with journalists shortly after a meeting with the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, in Abakaliki.

The Deputy Senate Majority Leader said he owed the president profound gratitude for “fulfiling his promise during the trying period.”

He promised to work assiduously in the Federal Executive Council and justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.

The ex-Ebonyi State governor was one of the 28 ministerial nominees President Tinubu unveiled on Thursday.

Umahi said: “My governor (Nwifuru) should be happy because he wished for it.

“I will work with the president to ensure that all promises he made are kept.

“I cannot determine the particular ministry to head but I will justify the Ebonyi character of resourcefulness and exceptionality.”

The former governor commended Nwifuru for “taking care of the state well” since he left the seat in May.

“I have not been to Ebonyi in the last two months and I am particularly happy with the condition of our airport.

“It seems the airport is better maintained than in our time,” he added.

