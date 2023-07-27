News
Gov Muftwang appoints Mikel Obi as adviser on sports
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the appointment of former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, as his Honorary Adviser on Sports.
He also approved the appointment of Rapper Jude Abaga popularly known as MI as Honorary Adviser on Entertainment and Creativity.
In a statement issued on Thursday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, the governor described the duo’s appointments as part of his administration’s resolve to rebuild the foundation of excellence in the state.
He also approved the appointment of Prof. Christopher Yilwan as the Chief Medical Director of the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Dr. Agabus Manasseh as the Director General, Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency.
The governor equally appointed Mr. Mathew Dawap as General Manager, of Plateau Mineral Development Company Limited and Mrs. Helen Dabup, Executive Secretary, Local Government Service Pension Board.
READ ALSO: Plateau lawmaker, Davou emerges Senate Minority Leader
“Other appointees are – Mr. Ishaku Jilemsam, Programme Manager, Plateau Agricultural Development Programme; Mr. Samuel Gwott, General Manager Plateau Express Service, Mr. Hart Bankat- General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board and Mrs. Olivia Dazyem, Special Adviser on Gender and Chairperson Implementation Committee of Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission.
“The rest are – Hon Alex Chup, Chairman, Teacher’s Service Commission; Hon. Sunday Amuna, Acting Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Prof. Ishaya Pam, Honorary Adviser on Healthcare and members of Abuja Liaison Directorate, “ the statement read.
