Nigerian govt gives Plateau go-ahead to prosecute attackers 

The Plateau State Government has been granted the power to prosecute those who carry out attacks on the state by the Federal Government.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Samuel Jatau, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after the State Security Council meeting on Wednesday at Government House, Jos, the state capital.

The meeting was presided by Gov. Caleb Mutfwang.

According to the SSG, the Muftwang’s administration has the willpower to put an end to the attacks.

”We have procured the fiat to prosecute any crime here in Plateau State and that is the main target,”he said, adding that the meeting was held to review the security situation in the state, particularly in the crisis prone areas.

Jatau, who claimed that peace was being restored in the crisis area, however, said that there was still the need to step up efforts and sustain it.

”This government has the political will, have the zeal and we are willing to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this crime,’’ he said, explaining that the government was taking insecurity in Plateau with all seriousness which was demonstrated by the visit of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to the state on assessment tour.

He said that Plateau was chosen by IGP Kayode Egbetokun as the first state to visit in his nationwide tour, which was extended to Mangu for the on the spot assessment because of the urgency to address the situation.

According to the SSG, the meeting was convened to also welcome the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, and Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsami Ibrahim and the Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, retired Brig. Gen. Gakji Shipi to the council.

Speaking further on the procurement of fiat, the Attorney-General of Plateau State, Mr Philemon Dafi said the state has suffered from lack of prosecution of conflict perpetrators which could be one of the major reasons to the lingering insecurity.

“Now, we in the state have suffered a dearth of lack of prosecution of cases since the Plateau crisis, 22 years down the road.

“Nobody has ever been prosecuted, successfully convicted and sentenced to any term of imprisonment for 22 years.

“This is quite sad and the perpetrators of this crime are not ghosts. They are human beings, body and flesh. Nobody has had the political capacity, strength and legal equipment to do so.

“We have procured the Federal Attorney-General’s fiat to insist that such offence whether federal or state must and should be prosecuted in the state and conviction sustained,” Daffi said

