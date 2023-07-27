Bandits reportedly abduct 10 in Zamfara community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on reportedly abducted 10 persons at Talata Mafara town, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Thursday the bandits stormed the town late on Wednesday night and went straight to the residence of the former lawmaker who represented Talata Mafara/Anka Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Kabiru Yahaya Classic, but could not gain entrance to the building.

They later went from house to house to abduct the people they came in contact with.

One person was shot by the terrorists during the raid.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

