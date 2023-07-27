Wike, Umahi, El’Rufai make Tinubu’s ministerial nomination (See list)

The President of the Nigerian Senate, on Thursday, read the first batch of Ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake made the list.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.

Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

See full list:

1.Abubakar Momoh

2.Yusuf Maitama Tukur

3.Ahmad Dangiwa

4.Hannatu Musawa

5.Uche Nnaji

6.Betta Edu

7.Diris Anite Uzoka

8.David Umahi

9.Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

10.Abubakar Badaru

11.Nasir El Rufai

12.Ekerikpe Ekpo

13.Nkiru Onyejiocha

14.Olubunmi Ojo

15.Stella Okotete

16.Uju Kennedy Ohaneye

17 Bello Muhammad Goronyo

18.Dele Alake

19.Lateef Fagbemi

20.Mohammad Idris

21.Olawale Edun

22.Waheed Adebanwo

23.Suleman Ibrahim

24.Ali Pate

25.Joseph Usev

26.Abubakar Kyari

27.John Enoh

28.Sani Abubakar Danladi

