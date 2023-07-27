Politics
Wike, Umahi, El’Rufai make Tinubu’s ministerial nomination (See list)
The President of the Nigerian Senate, on Thursday, read the first batch of Ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake made the list.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.
Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.
See full list:
1.Abubakar Momoh
2.Yusuf Maitama Tukur
3.Ahmad Dangiwa
4.Hannatu Musawa
5.Uche Nnaji
6.Betta Edu
7.Diris Anite Uzoka
8.David Umahi
9.Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
10.Abubakar Badaru
11.Nasir El Rufai
12.Ekerikpe Ekpo
13.Nkiru Onyejiocha
14.Olubunmi Ojo
15.Stella Okotete
16.Uju Kennedy Ohaneye
17 Bello Muhammad Goronyo
18.Dele Alake
19.Lateef Fagbemi
20.Mohammad Idris
21.Olawale Edun
22.Waheed Adebanwo
23.Suleman Ibrahim
24.Ali Pate
25.Joseph Usev
26.Abubakar Kyari
27.John Enoh
28.Sani Abubakar Danladi
