News
Gov Aliyu appoints SSG, chief of staff in Sokoto
The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, on Wednesday, appointed Alhaji Bello Sifawa as Secretary to the State Government.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, who disclosed this to journalists in Sokoto, said the governor appointed Alhaji Aminu Dikko as Chief of Staff.
READ ALSO: Gov Aliyu sets up panel to review auction of Sokoto assets by Tambuwal
He equally appointed three persons as senior special assistants and two others as special assistants.
“The appointments take immediate effect,” Bawa said.
