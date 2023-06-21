News
I added value to policing in Nigeria, ex-IGP, Usman Baba, claims
The immediate former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, said he is leaving the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) better than he met it.
Baba, who stated this on Wednesday when he officially handed over the mantle of leadership of the NPF to the acting IG, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, added that he believes he added value to policing in Nigeria.
Baba said: “As I exit the leadership of the Force today, I believe that I am leaving it better than I met it. I believe that I have added value to policing in Nigeria. I hold the firm conviction that steady progress has been made in all the components of my promise to change policing narratives and in our journey to restore the dwindling police primacy within the internal security architecture of the country.
“We might not be there yet, but certainly the pathways have been clearly defined, firm foundations built, and giant strides were taken for the new Force leadership to leverage on in his quest for a better Police Force.”
The ex-IGP, while appreciating former President Muhammadu Buhari, further noted that his administration set out to positively change the policing narrative of the country by laying out a well-articulated vision and mission objectives, which I promised would define my leadership.
“In this regard, I pledged to address the welfare concerns of serving and retired officers and enhance the operational capacity of the Force through the procurement of critical operational assets. I also set out to reposition the special detachments of the Force, particularly, the Marine, Air Wing, Special Forces, Police Mobile Force, Counterterrorism Unit, and Special Protection Unit, while also striving to enhance the intelligence capacity of the Force through the push for the upgrade of the Technical Intelligence assets of the Nigeria Police.
“In addition, my vision was to modernise the environment in which police operate across the country in order to make them befitting and fit for purpose. This informed the concept of modern police stations and barracks, as well as the model State Police Headquarters and Model Police hospital, which were constructed across the country, and the remodelling of the Force Headquarters.
“My vision was to also evolve a Police Force in which abuses associated with the promotion regime will be addressed and the process made credible enough to truly motivate personnel, while the age-long challenge of rank stagnation will also be tackled.
“I also envisioned a Force that will adapt to modern dynamics of crime. Hence, the establishment of the Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Aside from this, my leadership projection was to enhance the manpower profile of the Force and deepen the professional knowledge of officers in coping with the challenges of policing a diverse nation as ours and optimally managing the complex dynamics of modern crimes and internal security threats. This informed the push for the sustenance of the recruitment drive, and the huge investment in training and capacity building across all ranks,” Baba added.
