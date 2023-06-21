Bode George hails Tinubu’s performance so far, says it’s not perfect but reasonable

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George has hailed what he said is President Bola Tinubu’s good start to his administration.

According to George, Tinubu’s first three weeks as President was better than his time as Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007.

The PDP chieftain said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday night.

Asked to give an assessment of Tinubu’s administration’s first three weeks, George said it was too early in the day to give a rating.

Speaking on Tinubu’s performance so far, He said: “It’s not perfect but reasonable. At least, it is better than what we had known before when he was in Lagos. Maybe he was much younger at that time and had no experience but now, Lagos is not Abuja.”

On the possibility of working with Tinubu, George said he would take permission from the PDP should the President approach him to work together for the good of the country.

He also further confirmed his membership of the PDP, noting that he is not an enemy of the president despite their agelong political rivalry.

“The major difference between Bola and I is his methodology, his managerial style, is unlike mine. I have a background in the military and I am a logistician in the military. You don’t carry your men to war without adequately doing your serious planning, intelligence gathering,” Chief George said.

He also expressed confidence that his party and its candidate in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

“Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounces him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria,” he added.

