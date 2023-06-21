They stole our mandate. We hope the court will give it back to us’ —PDP BoT Chair, Wabara

The acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, on Tuesday, said he hoped that the courts will give the candidates of the party in the last presidential election their stolen mandates.

Wabara stated this in his opening remarks at a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee Select Committee, in Abuja.

While expressing delight that a large number of those invited turned up for the meeting, Wabara said: “Frankly speaking, I didn’t expect that we still have this number in our party. I want to congratulate all of us for this having faith in this party. This is what will make us strong to clinch our stolen victory. We should not despair. We are in politics!

“As our acting National Chairman mentioned, they stole our mandate. We hope the tribunal and the courts will give us back our stolen mandate.

“Much as some of us may disagree with the synopsis, because we are still in court, we should mind what we are going to say today so it doesn’t work against us in the court.

“Let us watch how we attack ourselves. There will be time for that. The BOT waits to take some advisory decisions but then this is not the time.”

