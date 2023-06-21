Absence of prosecution counsel stalls alleged terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s trial

The absence of the prosecution counsel on Wednesday stalled the trial of the alleged bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mamu was arrested on September 6, 2022, at the Cairo International Airport in Egypt over his alleged relationship with terrorists that attacked an Abuja- Kaduna passenger train in March of the same year.

He was later repatriated to Nigeria by the Egyptian government.

The defendant was arraigned by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on a 10-count charge of terrorism financing on March 21.

In the charges, the Federal Government accused the defendant of aiding and abetting Boko Haram terror attacks against innocent Nigerians.

The government alleged that Mamu collected various sums of money in various currencies on behalf of Boko Haram terrorists from the families of the train attack.

READ ALSO: Court rejects alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s bail application

He was also accused of concealing the terrorism funds in his Kaduna residence in violation of provisions of the Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court on April 27 declined to grant him bail on health grounds.

However, at Wednesday’s proceeding only Mamu’s counsel, Obiabo Francis-Amedo, was in court when the matter was called by the registrar.

The lawyer told the court that he was notified through a letter from the prosecution that the prosecuting counsel in the matter had gone on training and they suggested a date before vacation.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, thereafter, fixed July 19 for the commencement of the trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now