Court rejects alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s bail application

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed the bail application filed by alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

Mamu, who was arrested by Egyptian security agents in Cairo last September, was arraigned by the Federal Government on a 10-count charge of terrorism financing on March 21.

In his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the application for lack of merit.

He held that the defendant failed to provide sufficient materials to convince the court of the need to grant his request.

The judge also pointed to the defendant’s argument on the medical facility at the Department of State Service (DSS) detention centre, saying the court would have to consider other factors before taking a decision on the application.

Ekwo said: “The prosecution made the court to understand that the defendant rejected the medical facility given to him on the ground that such facility is not up to the standard that he expects. Therefore, it is safe to say that the defendant has no good medical grounds for application for bail.”

The judge reminded Mamu that his medical care is at the state’s expense and advised him to be reasonable in his demands.

