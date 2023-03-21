News
TERRORISM: Tukur Mamu, former terrorist negotiator, arraigned, pleads not guilty
Tukur Mamu, a former terrorist negotiator, has been arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo on 10 counts bordering on terrorism financing, including the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.
Mamu, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Ripples Nigeria had reported Mamu was arrested on September 6, 2022, on his way to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj and was detained at Cairo International Airport before his repatriation to Nigeria.
The Nigerian government had also accused Mamu of aiding and abetting Boko Haram terrorism attacks against innocent Nigerians as well as collecting various sums of money on behalf of Boko Haram terrorists from the families of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.
Read also:DSS withdraws suit against terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu
Mamu was also accused of collecting $420,000 from families of the attack,
and another N21 million from other sets of families of the train attack, in gross violation of provisions of the Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act.
After taking arguments for and against the charges, Justice Ekwo reserved ruling till a date that would be communicated to the parties.
The Judge ordered that he remains in the custody of the DSS pending the ruling.
