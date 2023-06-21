News
Kano Assembly screens 19 commissioner nominees
The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced the screening of 19 commissioner nominees sent by Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf.
However, 16 nominees appeared for the exercise held at the Assembly complex in Kano.
They include the former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Baba Halilu- Dantiye, Alhaji Muhammad Digwal, Hajiya Ladidi Garko, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) chairman in the state, Umar Haruna-Doguwa, Abubakar Labaran-Yusuf, and Musa Shanono.
Others are – Nasiru Garo, former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the former Accountant- General of the state, Ali Makoda, Dr. Danjuma Mahmud; Abbas Abbas, Adamu Kibiya, Safiyanu Hamza, Haruna Dederi, Marwan Ahmed, Taju Zaura and Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata.
READ ALSO: NNPP’s Kadage wins Kano Assembly seat
The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Jibrin Falgore, who presided over the sitting, charged the nominees to comply with all resolutions of the parliament for the smooth running of their offices.
The lawmakers adjourned the sitting to Thursday for approval and confirmation of the nominees.
