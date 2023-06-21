Jonathan arrives in Sierra Leone ahead of Saturday’s general election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday arrived in Freetown, Sierra Leone, ahead of Saturday’s general election in the country.

The Communications Officer for the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), Wealth Ominabo, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Jonathan, who is the Head of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) 2023 Election Mission to Sierra Leone, said he was in the country to encourage and support a peaceful transition programme.

Other members of the mission are former Burkinabe Prime Minister, Kadre Ouedraogo, and staff of the WAEF secretariat.

The former Nigerian leader urged the people of Sierra Leone to be patriotic in the discharge of their civic responsibility in the election.

He said: “The mission urges citizens of Sierra Leone to approach the election with utmost patriotism by prioritizing the nation’s peace and stability and refrain from acts capable of undermining the nation’s democracy.”

The team is expected to engage different political actors and key stakeholders in the West African country in the election.

These include leadership of the political parties, the candidates, the Election Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL), security agencies, the diplomatic community, civil society groups, and the media.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now