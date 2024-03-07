Kano Assembly approves Interim Management Committees for 44 LGAs

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the constitution of interim management committees for the 44 local government areas in the state.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs at Thursday’s plenary in Kano.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, had earlier sent a list of the nominees to the House for confirmation as members of interim management committees for the local councils.

The chairman of the committee, Zubairu Masu, who presented the report, said the committee found the nominees worthy of appointment as members of the IMCs.

He said: “Based on the recommendations of the ad hoc committee’s report, the House unanimously agreed to appoint the nominees to the interim management committees (IMCs).

“The resolution passed today by the House will be forwarded to Governor Abba Yusuf for their swearing-in as members of the Interim Management Committee for the 44 local councils.”

