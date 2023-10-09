Kano Assembly passes N58bn 2023 supplementary budget

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday passed the N58 billion supplementary budget presented by Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

In his address shortly after the passage of the budget, the House Majority Leader, Alhaji Lawan Hussaini, said the appropriation bill would enable the government to execute developmental projects in the state.

Hussaini added that the passage of the supplementary budget had raised the state’s 2023 budget to N326 billion.



READ ALSO: Kano Assembly approves Gov Yusuf’s request for appointment of 20 special advisers

The majority leader said: “The House will monitor the implementation of the budget through effective oversight to ensure that funds allocated to project were judiciously used.”

The House also presented a commendation letter and cash reward of N1.5 million to a tricycle rider, Malam Auwalu Danbaba, who returned about N10 million forgotten by a passenger in his tricycle.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now