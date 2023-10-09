Tinubu certificate saga: Stop the madness! Agbakoba tells lawyers, media

Human rights lawyer and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has called on political gladiators in the country to end what he terms the “madness” emanating from the released academic records of President Bola Tinubu to Atiku Abubakar by the Chicago State University (CSU).

In a statement issued on Monday, Agbakoba advised Nigerians to stop heating up the polity but rather wait for the outcome of the presidential election appeals from the Supreme Court.

The statement entitled “This madness of Chicago State University must stop now,” the learned silk said:

“The cacophony of discordant voices on Tinubu/Atiku over the certificate matter is completely out of hand. This utter nonsense from arm chair lawyers is heating up Nigeria dangerously.

“Please can we keep our opinions and views to ourselves awaiting a decision of the Supreme Court?

“Am so ashamed to see lawyers on television arguing one way or the other on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University matter. This is most unhelpful! I call out all media that tolerate this nonsense of adjudicating the CSU matter on TV and Newspapers.

“I urge the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to call out lawyers that breach rules of ethics by turning the media into a Court of Law.

“Can we please stop heating up our country!!! Let us allow the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make a judicial pronouncement which is binding on us all!!!! This public nonsense must stop.”

