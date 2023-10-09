BAYELSA GUBER: APC candidate, Lokpobiri, denies alliance with Gov Diri

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister for State, Petroleum Resources (oil) Heineken Lokpobiri has denied reports that he had entered into a strong alliance with the Governor Douye Diri-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Bayelsa State.

The minister was responding to Media reports that alleged there was a crack in Bayelsa APC as top leaders, including Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and David Lyon, engaged in talks with PDP’s Governor Diri.

Reacting in a statement on Monday through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, Lokpobiri, debunked the allegations, describing it as the handiwork of unscrupulous elements.

According to Okafor, the allegations are from “individuals and groups who do not have Bayelsa State’s best interests at heart, especially threatened by the strong and cordial relationship that exists between Senator Lokpobiri and his boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

The statement read in part: “Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Honourable Minister for State Petroleum Resources (Oil), wish to set the records straight and debunk these malicious claims.

“It has come to our attention that certain false allegations are being circulated in various media outlets in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, PhD, a committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a staunch supporter of Chief Timipre Sylva, the APC Governorship candidate in the upcoming November 11, 2023, Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“These baseless allegations suggest that Senator Lokpobiri and Chief David Lyon have formed an alliance with the PDP Governor Douye Diri. We categorically state that these allegations lack credibility and are merely propaganda. Senator Lokpobiri’s dedication to the APC’s principles and values is unquestionable, and he remains steadfast in his commitment to the party’s success in Bayelsa State.

“Senator Lokpobiri has consistently championed unity and cohesion within the State chapter of the APC and has been at the forefront of promoting the party’s agenda in Bayelsa State. Any insinuations to the contrary are unfounded and untrue.”

Okafor also pointed out that these individuals behind the unfounded allegations are threatened by the strong and cordial relationship between Tinubu and Senator Lokpobiri which is yielding positive developments in Bayelsa state.

“These false allegations against Senator Lokpobiri are the work of individuals and groups who do not have Bayelsa State’s best interests at heart. They are threatened by the strong and cordial relationship that exists between Senator Lokpobiri and his boss President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), a relationship aimed at bringing progress and development to the people of the state.

“Despite his demanding global and national assignments in boosting the nation’s oil production, Senator Lokpobiri remains fully committed to the All Progressives Congress. He is confident that, by the grace of God, the APC will emerge victorious at the polls on November 11, 2023.

“We urge the general public to disregard these baseless allegations and remain steadfast in their support for Chief Timipre Sylva’s candidacy. Any attempts to sow discord or spread false information will be met with resounding unity from both Senator Lokpobiri and Chief Sylva”, he said.

