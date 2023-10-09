Court to rule on Ondo deputy gov’s motion for withdrawal of suit against Assembly October 16

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed October 16 for ruling on the application filed by the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for withdrawal of the suit against the state House of Assembly, and others.

The deputy governor had in suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023 filed last month asked the court to restrain the Assembly from impeaching him over alleged gross misconduct.

The Inspector-General, of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Governor Rotimi Akeredoku, Speaker of the Assembly, and Chief Judge of Ondo State were also listed as respondents in the suit.

In the ruling delivered on September 26, the judge restrained the parliament and its speaker from impeaching Aiyedatiwa over the allegation pending the hearing and determination of the interlocutory application.

He also restrained Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding the name of same to the lawmakers for an approval as the state’s new deputy governor based on a letter of resignation purportedly authored or signed by Aiyedatiwa.

Nwite, thereafter, fixed October 9 for hearing of the motion on notice.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the deputy governor’s counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), informed the court that All Progressives Congress (APC) had set up a reconciliation committee headed by former Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, to resolve the dispute.

He said: “In line with extant practice and procedure of this honourable court to encourage parties to promote settlement, it is our humble view that the court allows and encourages the reconciliation effort as the continued prosecution of this suit may be hostile to those efforts.”

The judge adjourned the matter till October 16 for ruling on whether the matter be adjourned indefinitely or not.

He also ordered that hearing notices be served on the IGP and the Department of State Services (DSS), who were not represented in court.

