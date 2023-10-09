‘Our laws cannot be a replica of yours,’ Wike faults EU’s report on 2023 elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday disagreed with the European Union (EU) on its report about the last general election in the country.

The 27-member bloc Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in a report released in June said the country’s general election held between February 25 and March 18 lacked transparency.

It also recommended legal and operational reforms in the electoral process in order to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability in the system.

Wike, who spoke when the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, visited him in his Abuja office, however, said the report did not give the true position of the elections.

The former Rivers State governor urged the EU and other international organisations to respect the country’s laws.

He said: “I sincerely do not agree with the European Union on their stance about the past election in Nigeria. I do solemnly take exceptions to their stance.

READ ALSO: Presidency rejects EU election report, says it’s a poorly done desk job

“You see, we thought there was no need for you to interfere in Nigeria but rather to observe and make recommendations. And your interference came when there were electoral tribunals going on. It is not acceptable.

“In fact, I was surprised like in Rivers State. I ask, ‘How many of you were in Rivers State to visit the 6, 886 or thereabouts number of polling units?’ Sometimes, you send one or two persons.

“So, if you have seen some infractions in 20 polling units, is that enough to make a general conclusion? And you said, there in Rivers State that they did not allow the opposition to campaign which is totally not correct.

“Our laws cannot be a replica of yours.”

In his remark, the EU envoy said the report was produced by independent observers picked by the bloc.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now