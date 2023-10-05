Senate summons IGP, Wike over death of Abuja ‘one chance’ victim

The Senate on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the death of a “one chance” bus victim, Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, in Abuja.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyon at the plenary in Abuja.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his Health counterpart, Ali Pate, are also expected to appear before the lawmakers to explain why the victim was abandoned and allowed to bleed to death at the hospital in violation of the Gunshots Act, 2017.

Olorunfemi died from injuries sustained from the incident at the Maitama General Hospital last Tuesday.

The deceased, who boarded the bus along the Maitama/Kubwa highway, was stabbed and thrown out of the vehicle with several injuries by the criminals.

She was immediately rushed to Maitama General Hospital by Good Samaritans but staff at the facility refused to treat her over a police report.

The Senate directed its Standing Committees on Health and Police to carry out a thorough investigation into Olorunfemi’s death and report back in two weeks.

