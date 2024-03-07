Tinubu inaugurates implementation committee on Oronsaye report

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated an 11-member committee to implement the approved recommendations of the Stephen Oronsaye report on the restructuring and rationalisation of government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the implementation of the White Paper on the report would involve the merger, relocation, subsuming, or scrapping of some of the parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

He added that the exercise was meant to reduce the cost of governance and streamline efficiency across the governance value chain.

Tinubu on February 26 ordered the full implementation of the report put together in 2012.

The president said: “Other guidelines are to define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government.

“Engage key stakeholders and gather inputs and feedback on the proposed revisions to the mandates, among others.”

Akume is also a member of the committee.

Others are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination to the President, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

The rest are the Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reform, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Abubakar-Gumel, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives), Ibrahim Olanrewaju.

Also on the committee are the Principal Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and the Permanent Secretary, the Cabinet Office, Richard P. Pheelangwa.

