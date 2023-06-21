‘It’s laughable for Kanu’s family to sack lawyers they did not hire’ — IPOB

The pro-Biafran leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still represented legally by Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, according to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB group also denied reports that both lawyers had been fired from Kanu’s legal team by his family members, noting that the lawyers were hired by IPOB and hence could not be fired by anyone.

Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesman, claimed in a statement on Wednesday, that opponents of Biafra were spreading the rumours in an effort to incite the legal team to give up the fight to release Kanu from custody.

Powerful said, “Following the recent attacks on IPOB lead counsels, the global family, and movement of IPOB wish to debunk the fallacious and fabricated statement being peddled that our lead counsels, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Ifeanyi Ejiofor have been dismissed as part of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s legal representatives.

“IPOB and Kanu, who engaged these dependable legal luminaries, are very confident in their legal prowess. It’s laughable for somebody to go on social media and announce the sacking of some people he did not hire.

“Biafrans and lovers of Biafra freedom across the world should ignore the purported rumours from the so-called brothers of Kanu.

“The legal contract between IPOB/Kanu and Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Sir Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor is still intact. They are not Kanu’s family lawyers but IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers.”

Consequently, the group urged members not to give up in their fight for the unconditional release of Kanu from DSS detention.

The statement continues, “The agenda of Kanu’s enemies is to get the lead counsels angry and abandon Kanu. Their agenda is dead on arrival, as the lead counsels are not amateurs at intimidation and blackmail.

“Kanu once said publicly, In this Biafra struggle, I have no brothers and no sisters except IPOB members. Therefore, any so-called brother claiming of speaking for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS dungeon is making a joke of himself. Kanu is not in detention because of his family but because of Biafran’s freedom.

“Everybody must be careful because Kanu has gone beyond Kanu’s family. He is a leader and the face of Biafra. He is a national asset for Biafrans and must be protected from wolverines and jackals.”

