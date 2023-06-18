‘Campaigning for Kanu’s prolonged detention won’t get you pipeline contract,’ IPOB tells Dokubo

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday berated the former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, for opposing the ongoing calls for the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Dokubo, who was the leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), had in a chat with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu last Friday in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to keep the activist who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism in prison.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned the ex-agitator and other individuals to stop using Kanu’s name to curry favour in Aso Rock.

The group alleged that Dokubo for scheming to secure a contract for the protection of oil pipelines in the Niger Delta.

The statement read: “Dokubo and others are campaigning for the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS solitary confinement but they forgot that militancy for monetary gains is in the same category as criminals and terrorists.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze youths urge Tinubu to ignore Asari Dokubo’s comment on IPOB leader, Kanu

“IPOB is not in the league of militants and oil pipeline guards. IPOB stands for freedom for Biafrans including those on oil pipeline security guards for the oppressors. It’s unfortunate that those who are supposed to be in the decision-making of the oil explorations in their region are guarding the oil pipelines for the oppressors and their children.

“Kanu was neither part of Nigerian youths that started the protest against brutal police SARS during #ENDSARS protest as the insatiable greedy creek pig alleged.

“Cajoling IPOB leader cannot secure you contract instead that will bring you down. In a sane society, such militants would have been in jail, but Nigeria is a country where thugs, terrorists, and militants are respected and rewarded better than university professors.

“We have two sets of militants in Niger Delta. Some are fighting for resource control to better their region while some are fighting to enrich themselves through Federal Government sponsored oil contracts and bunkering as the region is exploited.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now