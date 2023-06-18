Politics
Ohanaeze youths urge Tinubu to ignore Asari Dokubo’s comment on IPOB leader, Kanu
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, an Igbo socio-cultural organisation, on Sunday, expressed anger over an attack on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by former militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.
This was contained in a statement issued by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.
He also accused Asari-Dokubo of being sponsored by those who want to destabilise President Tinubu’s government.
Read Also: Ohanaeze disowns reports of ‘ethnic cleansing’ over Emefiele’s arrest
The Igbo group encouraged President Bola Tinubu to invite Kanu to a round table discussion instead of listening to people like Asari Dokubo.
The former militant leader had called the IPOB leader a criminal and urged President Tinubu not to release him while speaking to journalists following a meeting with the latter.
But the Ohanaeze youth leader in his statement said, “We have always known Asari Dokubo as a rabble rouser who is not interested in the progress and prosperity of this nation.
“This is a man who had been in the creeks for years sabotaging the country’s economy. We all know what it is to sabotage the economy of a country- what other crime could be more than this?
“But curiously, the same man who claims to have repented, even when his boys are still in the creeks, has the temerity to brand Nnamdi Kanu a criminal.
“When did Asari Dokubo become a court of competent jurisdiction to decide who is a criminal? He has only taken his hatred for Ndigbo too far.”
“Mr President made it clear that he is ready to unite the fragmented country he inherited from the past administration and he has been so much applauded for this.
“We urge Mr President to go ahead and not allow his administration to be derailed by hypocrites like Asari Dokubo who want to feed fat from any form of crisis in the country. Mr President should be wary of him and his sponsors who are enemies of the government.”
