IPOB denies burning late Ohanaeze leader’s house

The Indigenous People of Biafra {IPOB}, on Thursday, denied burning down the house of the late President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

The Vice President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ogene Okeke, had last week accused IPOB of burning down late Obiozor’s house.

The spokesman of the pro-Biafra group, Emma Powerful made the denial in a statement on Thursday, insisting that the group was not a terrorist organization and do not burn people’s houses.

Read also: Lagos govt slams terrorism charges on Eze Ndigbo over IPOB invitation threat

The statement reads: “First and foremost, IPOB members are neither hoodlums nor terrorists and do not burn people’s houses or attack Biafrans even at the highest level of provocation. IPOB didn’t burn Late Prof. Obiozor’s country home. Neither late Obiozor nor his family has ever accused IPOB of those atrocities.

“IPOB and ESN operatives were never in any confrontation with the late Prof. George Obiozor. How then can the disciplined IPOB members burn the house of a man who did not confront us either in words or action?

“We advise the purveyor of the news to be very careful. IPOB does not make enemies, however, we do not run away from anyone, group of people or entity that sets out to be an impediment to our struggle for the Freedom of our people and our land Biafra. Those that hate us for who we are shall be reciprocated in kind”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now