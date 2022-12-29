‘Obiozor worst thing to happen to Ndigbo, Kanu’s self-confessed disciple, Ekpa declares

Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday described the late president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, as the worst thing that happened to the people of the South-East.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, confirmed the death of Obiozor who became the president-general of Ohanaeze in January 2021 in a statement on Wednesday night.

Ekpa, who reacted to the news of former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States’ death on Twitter, said his passing would serve as a lesson to opponents of the separatist agitation in the South-East.

He wrote: “NJOKU!!! He was calling for the head of NJOKU a few days ago just because NJOKU is fighting for the freedom of his people while he is sabotaging it with a fake presidency. While he was the president of Ohaneze, Igbo youth were slaughtered in thousands.

“Obiozor will be remembered as one of the worst (sic) things that happened to Ndigbo before Biafra exited Nigeria. Today where is he? This must serve as a lesson to the remaining ones who are planning against Biafra next year.”

Ekpa came under fire for declaring a five-day sit-at-home in the South-East a few weeks ago, with many demanding his extradition to Nigeria to face criminal charges.

