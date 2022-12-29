Court stops DSS from arresting Emefiele for alleged terrorism financing

Justice MA Hassan of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Department of State Services (DSS) from arresting the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over allegations of terrorism financing.

The judge gave the order while ruling on a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership challenging the secret police’s moves to arrest and detain the CBN governor for 60 days for alleged terrorism financing and other acts considered dangerous to national security.

The plaintiffs had in the suit marked GAR/CV/41/2022 filed on December 19 urged the court to stop the DSS from harassing, intimidating, or restricting the movement of Emefiele in any part of the country.

They described as “trumped-up” the allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices leveled against Emefiele by the security agencies.

The DSS, its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi Magashi the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and CBN were listed as respondents in the suit.

In his ruling, the judge granted the applicant’s prayers and retrained DSS and its officers from arresting, interrogating, and detaining the CBN governor.

He also extended the order to the Attorney-General of the Federation, the EFCC.

