‘Bullion van politicians’ after CBN governor —Atiku Campaign Council

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization on Tuesday blamed politicians with inordinate ambitions as responsible for the instability of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The organization through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the activities of some politicians with ‘bullion vans’ as dangerous to the survival of the apex financial institution.

This was in reaction to reports of some politicians planning to buy votes in the forthcoming polls.

Ologbondiyan, who condemned vote-buying, also took a veiled jibe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, branding him as incompetent candidate who sees ‘Nigeria as an estate for sale.’

He cautioned politicians against using their selfish interests to destroy the stability of the Central Bank.

The statement read: “Nigerians know the politicians who are desperate for political office as their “turn”, who see our nation and her citizens as an estate for sale, and who believe that their vacuity, many gaffes, manifest incompetence, incapacity for leadership and allegations of smelly past can be perfumed through the dispensing of corruptly acquired cash.

“It is therefore important that those who are after the CBN and her Governor should be careful not to discredit the institution in the process as the consequential effect of such will be disastrous on our already ailing economy.

“Our Campaign counsels such politicians to rather market their programmes to Nigerians, if they have any, and end their reprehensible hope on vote buying.

“What is of paramount importance to us in the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization is the stability of the polity, economic growth as well as the wellbeing and happiness of Nigerians in the overall national interest.”

