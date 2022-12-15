Tinubu was involved in drug trafficking –Hundeyin insists in latest salvo

Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has insisted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, was involved in drug trafficking in the 90s.

Hundeyin made this allegation on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The journalist earlier had published an expose regarding the details of Tinubu‘s alleged drug trafficking activities, despite not being indicted by the American government.

In his latest claim during the interview, Hundeyin said that Tinubu’s drug-trafficking past were grounded in facts.

“Tinubu was involved in drug trafficking and this is not an allegation; they are documented facts on record. And because this issue happened a long time ago, people tend to forget and this is a ridiculous position since he aims to be the President of Nigeria.

“Of course, he has to answer these questions about the drug trafficking links since there are evidence; he doesn’t want to answer these questions since he has no defence. He is as guilty as sin,” he said.

Hundeyin had published an expose against Tinubu titled, ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate.’

The United State District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, in November, released fresh documents detailing Tinubu’s encounter with American authorities, over allegations of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

The US court records showed that the former governor of Lagos State had forfeited up to $460,000 to the United States authorities in a plea bargaining agreement.

The issue had generated mixed reactions in recent days, but the 56-paged document released by the district court headquartered in Chicago did not include crucial new details but was just part of the matter that had been in the media and public domain for more than two decades now.

Hundeyin reignited interest in the issue in a July 13 article in West Africa Weekly.

He further implored Nigerians to examine the materials, form an opinion on Tinubu’s personality, and determine whether he was qualified to govern the nation.

According to him, it was evident from the document that the money entering Tinubu’s account at the time originated from persons with dubious means of subsistence.

Hundeyin also waded into the feud between the APC presidential campaign council and AriseTV owner, Nduka Obaigbena.

Obaigbena, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to present its flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, for debates and town hall meetings.

The media entrepreneur stressed that journalists were not Tinubu’s opponents in the forthcoming election and the APC campaign council did not need to succumb to cheap blackmail, personal attacks, and bullying.

However, the Media and Communication Directorates of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), led by Dele Alake and Bayo Onanuga have claimed Obaigbena was undermining the integrity and ethics of journalism in Nigeria.

A statement by the APC campaign, claimed that Arise TV’s town hall meetings were sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to embarrass the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Responding to this situation, Hundeyin queried the combative stance of the leading party considering the underhanded tactics wielded, when it was in the opposition in 2015.

He further claimed that Tinubu was scared of debating his policies due to his shady background which might be scrutinised, ahead of the elections in 2023.

“I have had these conversations with people around the APC campaign regarding its combative posture towards the independent media since they leveraged on the media towards gaining power.

“The fact that the APC carried out guerilla tactics and nobody was penalised for it despite ethical lines being crossed, insofar nobody is breaking the law.

“So why is the APC feeling threatened now and I am yet to get a satisfactory answer. They are simply scared of losing power and this is because if the independent media reports what you hate, it threatens your base.

“This means the APC is not confident in its own record to win the upcoming elections which is why they resort to bullying tactics but what everyone wants to know is for its presidential candidate to be open for debates since he is running to preside over the affairs of the country. He must present himself for scrutiny,” Hundeyin stated.

