UITH warns against attack on staff

The management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital has warned against attacks on its medical staff by patients’ families.

The warning followed the assault of a medical doctor in the Accident and Emergency wing of the hospital by a patient’s family members in the early hours of Tuesday.

Three relatives of a patient identified as Alhaji Soliu beat up the doctor when the patient died in the hospital.

They were reportedly upset by the nonchalant attitude of the medical staff in the hospital.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Elizabeth Ajiboye, the hospital threatened to henceforth arrest and take legal action against the relatives of such patients.

The statement read: “We wish to remind members of the public on the roles of health workers in the health management system and the limitations of these health care providers in saving lives especially when the cases before them are presented late.

“An extant case was that of a male patient admitted into the Accident and Emergency wing of the UITH on December 27, 2022.

“The patient in question was one of such cases presenting to the hospital late and with severe complications. Nevertheless, the health workers on duty, especially doctors swung into action but while battling for his life, he convulsed. He was stabilized from that stage, prompting the doctors to take over another case requiring emergency attention.

“Three of the patient’s relations pounced on one of the doctors on duty, pinned him to the wall, and punched him severally but he managed to escape from them.

“It has now become imperative for the hospital to caution patients and their relations against any form of attack on its health care providers.

“Just as these workers had sworn to protect the lives of their patients, their own lives should not be endangered.

“Therefore, the management through the law enforcement agents has resolved to henceforth commence the arrest and prosecution of anyone irrespective of their status, threatening the lives of any of the workers of UITH in the course of their duties. Legal action will also henceforth be taken against such unruly relatives of our patients.

“We are at the same time, pledging our unalloyed commitment to continually save lives and make health care accessible to our law-abiding clients.”

