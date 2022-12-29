Ogun Assembly passes N472bn 2023 budget

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s 2023 budget of N472.2 billion.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation presented by its Chairman, Olakunle Sobunkanla, at the plenary in Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the budget to the Assembly on November 17.

After the presentation of his report, Sobunkanla moved a motion for its adoption.

Thereafter, the appropriation bill was read and adopted clause-by-clause by the Committee of Supply presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the lawmakers adjusted the recurrent and capital estimates and projected revenue in 31 different areas across 26 agencies.

The adjustments led to a reduction in the proposed capital expenditure from the initial N270.4 billion to N269.6 billion while the recurrent expenditure was increased by N805.3 million from N201.839 billion to N202.644 billion.

Thereafter, the Majority Leader of the House, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill.

This was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Balogun, and supported by the Whole House.

The Clerk/ Head of Legislative Service, Mr. Deji Adeyemo did the third reading of the bill before the lawmakers.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to forward the clean copy of the budget to Governor Abiodun for his assent.

