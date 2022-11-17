News
2023: Abiodun proposes N472.2bn budget in Ogun
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N472.2 billion to the state’s House of Assembly.
Abiodun, who read the budget breakdown on the floor of the House, said N270.41billion was earmarked for capital expenditure and N201.84billion for recurrent spending in 2023.
He said the state government would prioritize the completion of all ongoing projects including those with the potential to generate revenue and enhance employment creation in the state.
He also promised to prioritize projects consistent with the State Economic Development Plan and Strategy 2021-2025 and others that align with the seven thematic areas contained in the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025.
The budget christened: “Budget of Continued Development and Prosperity,” consists of N79.47billion for Personnel costs, N21.12billion for Social Contribution and Social Benefits with N39.90billion earmarked for public debt charges and N61.35billion as an overhead cost.
