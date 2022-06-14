Ogun 2022 supplementary budget scales second reading

The 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Law of Ogun State scaled through second reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly, on Tuesday.

At the plenary session, presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, the lawmakers assured that the supplementary bill was targeted at ensuring increased funding for new and ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.

According to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s letter conveying the bill to the Assembly, the Supplementary budget, was “in view of certain exigencies of Government, to re-invigorate funding of some key projects especially in the infrastructure sector which require urgent attention to sustain the gains made so far”.

The bill, titled” H.B No. 079/OG/2022- Year 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Law”, was debated by the House, shortly after a motion for its second reading was moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Kunle Sobukanla and seconded by Hon. Kemi Oduwole.

A member representing Ifo II State Constituency, Ganiyu Oyedeji, corroborating Sobukanla’s view, sought for the support of his colleagues for the speedy passage of the bill.

He argued that the bill “would bring about more projects that would cut across all sectors of the State economy.”

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. commended the lawmakers for their contributions to the bill and thereafter charged the bill to the Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative actions.

