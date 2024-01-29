Ogun Assembly sets up committee to investigate impeached speaker Oluomo

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Monday set up an eight-man committee to look into the response by former Speaker Olakunle Oluomo to allegations leveled against him before his impeachment.

Oluomo was impeached by 18 of the 26 lawmakers last Tuesday.

He was impeached for alleged financial misappropriation, highhandedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, and lack of focus and transparency, among others.

The committee was set up at plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs. Bolanle Ajayi, after she informed the lawmakers of Oluomo’s response.

Ajayi advised the former speaker to step aside pending the outcome of the report of the committee set up to look into the matter.

The House, thereafter, went ahead to constitute the committee headed by the lawmaker representing the Ado Odo/Ota ll constituency, Musefiu Lamidi.

Other members of the committee are – Oluseun Adesanya (vice-chairman), Babatunde Tella (APC-Abeokuta North), Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode), Lukman Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu), Fola Salami (APC-Ifo II) and Olusegun Odunuga (APC-Ijebu North II).

The House’s Director of Legislative Services, Mr. Temitope Hokon, will serve as Secretary.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former speaker and two others for alleged N2.5 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on Monday.

